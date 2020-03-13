Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

What happens to £15m Leeds deal if season gets cancelled?

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Helder Costa vies for possession with Huddersfield Town's Sean McLoughlin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are reportedly committed to paying a large sum for the winger.

Leeds United's Helder Costa vies for possession with Huddersfield Town's Sean McLoughlin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on...

What promised to be a brilliant season for Leeds United could well end in nightmare.

According to The Independent, some Premier League clubs are calling for the 2019-20 campaign to be cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

If that were to happen, it may have a knock-on effect for Championship teams and with Leeds in pole position to win promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years, their hard work this season could be in vein.

However, there's another reason for fans of the Elland Road club to worry and it's more about finances than promotion itself.

 

When Leeds signed Helder Costa on loan from Wolves last summer, they did so with an obligatory £15 million purchase clause in the contract [The Daily Mail].

If Marcelo Bielsa's side get promoted, £15 million would represent a drop in the ocean relative to the financial benefits of returning to the Premier League.

But if they can't avail of those windfalls, and are forced to stay in the Championship, how are they going to afford the huge fee that they're reportedly committed to paying this summer?

The prospect of the season being rendered null and void is terrible but there are serious knock-on effects, beyond going up or not going up.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, you wonder if there's a get-out clause for Leeds with regards to Costa, if indeed the report from The Mail is true.

But if there's no get-out clause then it's another thing Leeds have to worry about over the coming weeks.

Helder Costa of Leeds United is tackled by Callum Elder of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch