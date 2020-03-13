What happens to £15m Leeds deal if season gets cancelled?

Leeds United are reportedly committed to paying a large sum for the winger.

What promised to be a brilliant season for Leeds United could well end in nightmare.

According to The Independent, some Premier League clubs are calling for the 2019-20 campaign to be cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

If that were to happen, it may have a knock-on effect for Championship teams and with Leeds in pole position to win promotion back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years, their hard work this season could be in vein.

However, there's another reason for fans of the Elland Road club to worry and it's more about finances than promotion itself.

When Leeds signed Helder Costa on loan from Wolves last summer, they did so with an obligatory £15 million purchase clause in the contract [The Daily Mail].

If Marcelo Bielsa's side get promoted, £15 million would represent a drop in the ocean relative to the financial benefits of returning to the Premier League.

But if they can't avail of those windfalls, and are forced to stay in the Championship, how are they going to afford the huge fee that they're reportedly committed to paying this summer?

The prospect of the season being rendered null and void is terrible but there are serious knock-on effects, beyond going up or not going up.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, you wonder if there's a get-out clause for Leeds with regards to Costa, if indeed the report from The Mail is true.

But if there's no get-out clause then it's another thing Leeds have to worry about over the coming weeks.