‘Weight in gold’: Michael Owen rates 2 Arsenal youngsters very highly

Arsenal youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli are very talented players.

Michael Owen has raved about Arsenal strikers Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, as quoted in The Express.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker believes that 20-year-old Nketiah or Martinelli could become as good as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Express quotes Owen as saying: “I think they’ve got a nice little thing going under Arteta. They’ve got a nice blend as well. They’re bringing a few young players through, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli scoring goals as well.

“You never know, one of those two lads up front could turn into proper players and be like him [Aubameyang] scoring 20-plus goals a season and they’re worth their weight in gold. If you can unearth one of those from your academy, it’s a massive bonus.”

Stats

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is a key figure in the current Arsenal team.

The 30-year-old has scored 17 goals in the league so far this season and found the net 22 times in the league for the Gunners during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Nketiah, who failed to make an impact during his loan spell at Leeds in the Championship in the first half of the season, has scored one goal in 251 minutes in the league for the North London outfit, according to WhoScored.

Martinelli, 18, has scored three goals in six Premier League starts, and scored three goals and provided two assists in seven Europa League games for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches.