Virgil van Dijk makes comment about Everton's form... and it's not positive

Everton and Liverpool are currently scheduled to play in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has told the Daily Mirror that he doesn’t believe Everton are in the best form, despite their recent resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool are currently scheduled to play Everton on Monday, although there are doubts over whether the game will go ahead due to the impact of coronavirus.

If the Merseyside derby does take place, Van Dijk is expecting a tough challenge for his Liverpool teammates.

The powerful centre-back suggests that Everton 'are not in the best moment' but he still thinks they could give Liverpool a real test.

“We need to get a good result at Goodison but that is going to be very tough,” the Dutch defender said.

“They are not in the best ­moment either so we will try everything to get a result, but we know how difficult it will be. That has to be our focus. Forget about everything else, we need to be ready for this kind of intense contest.

“It is another huge game, everybody has to be ready for another intense game. And we will be ready. Everyone wants to play those kind of games.”

Everton have failed to win any of their last three matches and were battered 4-0 by Chelsea in their last outing.

However, Ancelotti’s men have actually improved considerably since the Italian took charge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost four of their last six games - with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently going through their rockiest patch of form over the whole season.