Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Van Dijk admits Liverpool teammate has made a big mistake

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC, Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid and Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Adrian's error for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid proved costly for his side.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected after they concede the third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at...

Virgil van Dijk has admitted to the Daily Mail that Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian’s error cost them on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in the Champions League by Atleti, with Adrian not covering himself in glory during the match.

The Spanish stopper had very little to do on the night, but when he was called into action he hardly looked secure.

Adrian kicked the ball straight to Atleti when trying to clear, which allowed Marcos Llorente to score the Spanish side’s first goal of the night.

 

And while Van Dijk admits that any Liverpool player could have made a mistake, he did feel that Adrian’s error proved costly.

“Anyone can make a mistake,' said Van Dijk. “It happens. But Adrian's misjudgement seemed to turn the game around.

“You win together, you lose together. Things happen in matches. We lost. That's tough to take.”

Liverpool's Spanish goalkeeper Adrian tracts as Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 second leg...

Adrian has generally stepped in and performed well in goal for Liverpool, but his error prone display in midweek was a frustration.

Adrian is currently set for a run of games in Liverpool’s team, although whether the Premier League will continue remains to be seen.

Liverpool are scheduled to play against Everton on Monday night, but the game may not go ahead due to the impact of coronavirus.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch