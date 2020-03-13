Van Dijk admits Liverpool teammate has made a big mistake

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Adrian's error for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid proved costly for his side.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in the Champions League by Atleti, with Adrian not covering himself in glory during the match.

The Spanish stopper had very little to do on the night, but when he was called into action he hardly looked secure.

Adrian kicked the ball straight to Atleti when trying to clear, which allowed Marcos Llorente to score the Spanish side’s first goal of the night.

And while Van Dijk admits that any Liverpool player could have made a mistake, he did feel that Adrian’s error proved costly.

“Anyone can make a mistake,' said Van Dijk. “It happens. But Adrian's misjudgement seemed to turn the game around.

“You win together, you lose together. Things happen in matches. We lost. That's tough to take.”

Adrian has generally stepped in and performed well in goal for Liverpool, but his error prone display in midweek was a frustration.

Adrian is currently set for a run of games in Liverpool’s team, although whether the Premier League will continue remains to be seen.

Liverpool are scheduled to play against Everton on Monday night, but the game may not go ahead due to the impact of coronavirus.