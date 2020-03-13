‘Unique flamboyant style of play’: Some Liverpool fans impressed with £80m player’s Ibrox display

Reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz scored against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Kai Havertz against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Havertz was in action for Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Rangers at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, scored from the penalty spot in the 37th minute and had a very good game overall.

According to WhoScored, the Germany international played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, won three headers, took 66 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made three clearances.

So far this season, Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer, according to WhoScored.

The attacker has scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League games for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to The Express, Liverpool want to sign Havertz in the summer transfer window, with The Independent claiming that Bayer value him at £80 million.

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Havertz against Rangers on Thursday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

What I would do to have Kai Haverts at Liverpool the kid has some unique flamboyant style of play that can be really effective #UEL #LFC #RFCB04 — 2 WINS IN 6 GAMES (@kikihillario) March 12, 2020

Running the show at Ibrox — Paul (@PaulLFC_) March 12, 2020

Honestly love Havertz — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) March 12, 2020

Havertz casually making Rangers chase shadows tonight as a false 9. Maybe he could be an able Bobby deputy for #lfc when not deployed as an AM. https://t.co/1riJ49S663 — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito ️+☝️ (@DavidC_LFC) March 12, 2020

Yes, hugely outclassed at this level. But I've seen Havertz play this role in the Bundesliga effectively too. His versatility would suit LFC nicely. — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito ️+☝️ (@DavidC_LFC) March 12, 2020