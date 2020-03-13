Quick links

‘Unique flamboyant style of play’: Some Liverpool fans impressed with £80m player’s Ibrox display

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and...
Reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz scored against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at...

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Kai Havertz against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Havertz was in action for Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Rangers at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, scored from the penalty spot in the 37th minute and had a very good game overall.

According to WhoScored, the Germany international played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 85.4%, won three headers, took 66 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made three clearances.

 

So far this season, Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer, according to WhoScored.

The attacker has scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League games for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to The Express, Liverpool want to sign Havertz in the summer transfer window, with The Independent claiming that Bayer value him at £80 million.

Some Liverpool fans were impressed with the display produced by Havertz against Rangers on Thursday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ibrox...

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

