Tottenham fans excited over links with Real Madrid defender

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are behind the idea of signing Eder Militao from Real Madrid this summer.

El Desmarque claims that Tottenham have contacted Madrid over signing Militao already, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his side’s defence.

The Brazilian has reportedly caught the eye of Mourinho this season, and he now feels he would be an upgrade on Tottenham’s current options.

And Spurs fans are excited over the links, as they feel Militao could be an excellent addition to their squad.

YES PLEASE ON MY KNEES — Ricardo Cunha ⚪️ (@Ricardo_mcunha) March 12, 2020

Now this is more like it spurs! — U-WOOD (@IanUWOOD) March 13, 2020

Now THIS would be good! — Alan (@alanbrown0411) March 13, 2020

siiuuuuuu — Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) March 12, 2020

Would be a great signing — dave ~ Pitter Patter (@SpursyDave) March 9, 2020

Yes please — Jenkz (@YidArmy__) March 9, 2020

Please — ap (@otheranthony) March 9, 2020

Tottenham have conceded a surprisingly high number of goals since Mourinho took charge, with none of their current options fully convincing.

Mourinho has even tried Eric Dier out at centre-back recently, in the hope of tightening Tottenham’s defence up.

At Madrid, Militao has struggled for game time this season.

The 22-year-old has made just seven La Liga starts, which could make a move to Tottenham, where he would be a permanent starter, appeal.