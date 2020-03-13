Quick links

Tottenham fans excited over links with Real Madrid defender

John Verrall
Eder Militao of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are behind the idea of signing Eder Militao from Real Madrid this summer.

El Desmarque claims that Tottenham have contacted Madrid over signing Militao already, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his side’s defence.

 

The Brazilian has reportedly caught the eye of Mourinho this season, and he now feels he would be an upgrade on Tottenham’s current options.

And Spurs fans are excited over the links, as they feel Militao could be an excellent addition to their squad.

Tottenham have conceded a surprisingly high number of goals since Mourinho took charge, with none of their current options fully convincing.

Mourinho has even tried Eric Dier out at centre-back recently, in the hope of tightening Tottenham’s defence up.

At Madrid, Militao has struggled for game time this season.

The 22-year-old has made just seven La Liga starts, which could make a move to Tottenham, where he would be a permanent starter, appeal.

