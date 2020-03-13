TikTok: Who is the ‘OK Liberal’ girl? Meet Maria the ‘Ok Boomer’ parody queen

The latest TikTok and Twitter trend has led to a bizarre rivalry.

The internet sure can be a weird and wonderful place where any number of bizarre trends come and go in a heartbeat.

One of the more long-lasting trends that has emerged in recent months has been the 'OK Boomer' meme.

The meme arose online, on the site TikTok, as a response to archaic attitudes held by people in the baby boomer generation.

Since then, millions of memes have appeared online with one social media star hogging the limelight more than most, the OK Boomer girl.

Now though, a rival has emerged in the form of the 'OK Liberal' girl.

OK Liberal video

The OK Liberal is a parody video of the OK Boomer girl's video that took off on TikTok during the primary voting ahead of the US elections later this year.

Rather than showing a girl in a Bernie Sanders t-shirt like we see in the OK Boomer video, we see a girl in a t-shirt with Marx emblazoned across the chest, a reference to Karl Marx, the founder of the Marxist political system.

On Twitter, where the OK Liberal video surfaced, the vid has been viewed over 5.4 million times.

Who is the OK Liberal girl?

The OK Liberal girl is the Twitter user @creature_maria.

Maria, sometimes known online as Maria the Witch, has a sizable following on Twitter with over 5,000 followers at the time of writing.

It's not known whether she has other social media accounts online.

Twitter users react to the OK Liberal video

After appearing everywhere online, it's no surprise to see plenty of reactions from social media viewers.

One Twitter user commented: "the ok liberal and ok boomer girls are both so cringy"

While another added: "Am I the only one who didn’t think it was terribly as cringe as everyone keeps saying?"

And finally, this Twitter user said: "watching ok liberal girl again she's literally magnetic"

The question on many people's minds now is whether another 'OK' girl is found after the OK Boomer and OK Liberal girls took the internet by storm.