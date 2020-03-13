'There's no doubt': Manager expecting big interest in reported Celtic target

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic could reportedly renew their interest in Motherwell ace David Turnbull - is Stephen Robinson correct?

David Turnbull might have inked a new one-year deal at Motherwell but that does not mean Celtic will not be renewing their interest in the highly-rated midfielder when the season comes to an end.

And, speaking to Not the Old Firm, Well boss Stephen Robinson is already bracing himself for interest in one of Scotland’s most exciting young talents.

In the summer of 2019, it seemed only a matter of time until Turnbull was posing in an iconic green and white kit. The SPFA Writer’s Young Player of the Year had agreed a £3.25 million move to Celtic – only for this long-running transfer saga to end with a twist of Shyamalanic proportions.

A knee problem was discovered during the final stages of the transfer and, once Celtic had called the deal off, a stricken Turnbull then found himself stuck on the sidelines for eight months.

The Sun reported that Neil Lennon’s league leaders were expected to make a new approach for the 20-year-old if he returned from fitness before the end of the season and, after making a long-awaited return in February, Celtic could soon be knocking on the door of Firhill once again.

Not that this would take Robinson by surprise.

“We're delighted to have a player of that quality committing to Motherwell but I still believe there will be a lot of interest in David,” the Northern Irishman said.

"There is no doubt about that when you have this kind of talent on your hands.

"His natural talent will probably take him to higher reaches of the game.”

Turnbull produced 16 goals and seven assists from midfield during a dazzling breakthrough season at Motherwell. No wonder Celtic were so keen.