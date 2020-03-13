The Valhalla Murders: Who is Aldis Amah Hamilton? Meet the Icelandic actress on Instagram

The Valhalla Murders has arrived on Netflix with a host of Iceland talent in starring roles.

Netflix is obviously best known for its big-budget US drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years, to help appeal to the streaming service's global audience, we've seen more and more international films and TV shows appear.

The most recent of these is The Valhalla Murders, a chilling crime drama from Iceland, the first Icelandic Netflix original, in fact.

As a result, most members of the cast are Icelandic meaning for many viewers, they'll be complete unknowns.

Taking on a recurring role in the series is the actress Aldis Amah Hamilton but what do we know about this rising Icelandic star?

The Valhalla Murders on Netflix

The Valhalla Murders tells the story of an Iceland police officer, Arnar, as he is sent home from Oslo to his native Iceland.

There have been a string of killings and he's been sent to work alongside local cop Kata, to investigate the country's first serial killer case.

The eight-episode first season released on Netflix in the US on March 13th, 2020.

Meet Disa actress Aldis Amah Hamilton!

She may not be one of the show's main characters but according to IMDb, Disa appears in all eight episodes of The Valhalla Murders.

That's huge news for Iceland actress Aldis Amah Hamilton, who moved to Iceland from Germany at the age of three, as she takes on the fifth role of her career.

Aldis Amah has been working in the acting industry since 2017 and when she's not appearing on screen she also works as a flight attendant as seen on her Instagram profile which boasts a following of 1,500 people.

Aldis Amah Hamilton: Films and TV

As mentioned, Aldis' acting career got underway in 2017 when she appeared in the drama series Fangar.

Since then, she's also had roles in the likes of the TV series Promises, the film Vultures and, of course, The Valhalla Murders.

Up next for Aldis Amah Hamilton though, is an appearance in the video game The Darken: Echoes of the End where she's set to star as the lead character Ryn.

Season 1 of The Valhalla Murders is available to stream now on Netflix in selected territories.