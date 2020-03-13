The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 1 cast: Sayani Gupta, Auritra Ghosh and Scarlett Alice Johnson

The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 1 cast ushers new stars into the mix.

Audiences are ready as the gates to the Good Karma Hospital open once more.

ITV has long been host to a wide range of quality drama series, but we're always ready to invite more into our lives. In 2017, it became very apparent that Dan Sefton's new medical drama had great potential going forward.

Before becoming a screenwriter he worked as a doctor, channelling his experience and knowledge into such titles as Trust Me, and of course, The Good Karma Hospital.

Viewers were eager to chronicle Ruby Walker's journey away from the UK for season 1 and the series was inevitably renewed.

Now, we're embracing a new crop of episodes for its third season, and with new episodes come compelling new characters. So, let's take a look at the casting for the episode set to ease us back in.

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 1 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 1 cast members:

Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker

Ritu Arya as Barsha Nambeesan

Priyanka Bose as Aisha

Migara Cabral as Dinesh

James Krishna Floyd as Dr. Gabriel Varma

Auritra Ghosh as Manisha

Eraj Gunewardena as Kapil

Sayani Gupta as Jyoti

Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari

Darshan Jariwala as Dr. Ram Nair

Scarlett Alice Johnson as Tommy

Vaseem Kahn as Cultural Consultant

Rajat Kapoor as Amit

Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell

Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca

While the series regulars will be very familiar, let's take a moment to spotlight some of the newcomers...

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Spotlighting Sayani Gupta

In the role of Jyoti, we have the wonderful Sayani Gupta, who will reprise the part across six episodes.

The 34-year-old screen star has starred in a wide range of films across her career, beginning with Second Marriage Dot Com (she played Poonam) back in 2012.

Since then, she's landed roles in the likes of 2019's Axone (Upsana), Article 15 (Gaura), Darkness Visible (Asha), The Hungry (Loveleen Ahuja) and more.

However, it's worth noting that The Good Karma Hospital isn't her first time working within the world of TV, as she also stars in Inside Edge (Rohini Raghavan), Four More Shots Please (Damini) and Kaushiki (titular role).

Fans can follow her on Instagram over at @sayanigupta; she currently has 273k followers.

(Editors Note: This is an exclusive shoot of Hindustan Times) Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta poses during a profile shoot, on October 14, 2019 in New Delhi, India.

Auritra Ghosh makes an appearance!

In season 3 episode 1, Auritra Ghosh drops in playing Manisha.

According to IMDb, she first appeared in the 2011 film Love Breakups Zindagi, in which she tackled the role of Gayatri.

She found further success in subsequent films such as 2012's Swen (she played Riya), All the Lost Souls (Saira Sethi), M Cream (Meghna), Dharam Sankat Mein (Shraddha) and Chitrakut (Saloni).

More recently, her work in the sci-fi thriller series A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend has been championed by audiences, but if you're not familiar with that, perhaps you've seen her in Ladies Room or Holycross (Dr. Rhea).

Similarly, you can also find Auritra on Instagram at @auritrag.

BRIGHT FUTURE! The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

Auritra Ghosh during the special screening of film 'M Cream' in Mumbai.

Scarlett Alice Johnson arrives in The Good Karma Hospital

Season 3's Tommy is played by none other than Scarlett Alice Johnson.

The 34-year-old English actress will appear throughout the season and brings with her a wealth of screen experience.

If you've been a long-term fan of EastEnders, there's a chance you'll remember her as Vicky from way back in 2003 (she reprised the role for 202 episodes through to 2004).

Fast forward to 2008 and she scored the role of Lexi in the Noel Clarke movie Adulthood, with later film roles in 2010's Pimp (Lizzy) with Danny Dyer, Panic Button (Jo) and 2019's Bruno (Naomi).

SEE ALSO: Last Tango in Halifax PC makes return

Over on the small screen, she's starred in such TV projects as Creeped Out (Leader), Call the Midwife (Olive Mawson), Loaded (Paula), Pramface (Laura Derbyshire), Big Bad World (Lucy) and Beaver Falls (PJ).

In other news, Tom Hanks returns to war movies with Greyhound.