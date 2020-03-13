Some Tottenham Hotspur fans respond to Jan Vertonghen’s cryptic tweet

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Jan Vertonghen’s cryptic post on Twitter.

The Belgium International has posted a very cryptic tweet, and some Spurs fans have responded to it and have put forth their theories, as shown below.

⏰... — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) March 12, 2020

PLEASE NEW CONTRACT SUPER JAN — Mark (@thfcmarkk) March 12, 2020

Please tell me Levy is selling — Spursgotlevyd (@spursgotlevyd) March 12, 2020

Please new contract!!! — DD (@_blanks__) March 12, 2020

⏰✍️...?? — / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) March 12, 2020

This a new contract? — Bex (@B3x_Graphics) March 12, 2020

New contract — 얀( 베르통언존나짱 ) (@disjan0424) March 12, 2020

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Vertonghen is not the player he was a few years ago, but the Belgium international is a very good central defender and remains an important figure at Tottenham.

However, the former Ajax star is out of contract at the North London outfit at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

It remains to be seen if Spurs offer the 32-year-old a new contract, and the Belgian accepts it.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Vertonghen has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The defender also made three appearances in the Champions League for the North London outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches.