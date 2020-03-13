Quick links

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans respond to Jan Vertonghen’s cryptic tweet

Marc McNulty of Sheffield United is tackled by Ben Davies and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur
Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected after conceding the equalising goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Jan Vertonghen’s cryptic post on Twitter.

The Belgium International has posted a very cryptic tweet, and some Spurs fans have responded to it and have put forth their theories, as shown below.

 

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after Manchester City's fifth goal before it is later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between...

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Vertonghen is not the player he was a few years ago, but the Belgium international is a very good central defender and remains an important figure at Tottenham.

However, the former Ajax star is out of contract at the North London outfit at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

It remains to be seen if Spurs offer the 32-year-old a new contract, and the Belgian accepts it.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Vertonghen has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The defender also made three appearances in the Champions League for the North London outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Inter Milan's Spanish midfielder Borja Valero (R) during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

