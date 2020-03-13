'So much talent': Some Rangers fans urge Gerrard to start benched midfielder on Sunday

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...
Steven Gerrard decided against starting Ianis Hagi for Glasgow Rangers last night in the Europa League.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers fans have called for Ianis Hagi to be given a start by Steven Gerrard at the weekend.

Hagi was only brought on a substitute for Rangers in the Europa League last night, as the Light Blues fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Rangers struggled for much of the contest against their high-class opponents, but Hagi did well during his time on the pitch.

 

The January signing was one of the few Rangers players who looked comfortable, even under high pressure from the German side.

And Rangers fans want Gerrard to put Hagi back into their starting line-up on Sunday when they take on Celtic.

Hagi has made a bright start to his career at Ibrox, after scoring three times in 10 games.

Gerrard has given Hagi plenty of starting chances for Rangers since he arrived, so it was rather surprising to see him left on the bench last night.

Rangers’ 3-1 defeat to Leverkusen means that their chances of progressing to the next round now look very slim, ahead of the second-leg in Germany.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

