'So much talent': Some Rangers fans urge Gerrard to start benched midfielder on Sunday

Steven Gerrard decided against starting Ianis Hagi for Glasgow Rangers last night in the Europa League.

Rangers fans have called for Ianis Hagi to be given a start by Steven Gerrard at the weekend.

Hagi was only brought on a substitute for Rangers in the Europa League last night, as the Light Blues fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Rangers struggled for much of the contest against their high-class opponents, but Hagi did well during his time on the pitch.

The January signing was one of the few Rangers players who looked comfortable, even under high pressure from the German side.

And Rangers fans want Gerrard to put Hagi back into their starting line-up on Sunday when they take on Celtic.

Jones and Kent on the wing and hagi attacking midfield for Sunday. Have to use what we have to their best ability — Joey (@__JoeGreen) March 12, 2020

Hagi and kamberi have to start on Sunday. Hagi always looks to go forward and boy has so much talent. And kamberi is a big lump of a boy who is direct. — Davis86 (@Davis__86) March 12, 2020

Actually thought we did ok without the ball in first half against a top side. Gave them the ball back far too easily tho. Was a great run overall. Hagi and Kamberi must play on Sunday. And so must helander if fit. — David (@rossd1506) March 12, 2020

The arrival of Kamberi and Hagi gave us so much more, with Kent moving to the right. K&H were very busy and both made several tackles that lead to attacks. Hagi found some terrific passes and spaces which began to open up Leverkusen. — TalkRangers (@talkrangers_) March 13, 2020

Kamberi and Hagi need to start on Sunday ⚪️ — (@mprfc23) March 13, 2020

Kamberi and Hagi definitely need to start on Sunday — Sc00sh (@ScottLamberton1) March 13, 2020

Hagi made a difference for me and should have started — Paul Butler (@PB1872) March 13, 2020

Hagi has made a bright start to his career at Ibrox, after scoring three times in 10 games.

Gerrard has given Hagi plenty of starting chances for Rangers since he arrived, so it was rather surprising to see him left on the bench last night.

Rangers’ 3-1 defeat to Leverkusen means that their chances of progressing to the next round now look very slim, ahead of the second-leg in Germany.