Liverpool urged to sign ‘brilliant’ £360m player

Philippe Coutinho left Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2018.

Clinton Morrison has suggested that Liverpool should sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The former Crystal Palace forward, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has admitted that he knows that Liverpool fans will not like his suggestion.

The Express quotes Morrison as saying: “You know who I’d like them to sign, Liverpool fans might start shouting, I think Philippe Coutinho.

“I think he would be brilliant. He’s in and out of the team at Bayern Munich, not really playing at Barcelona, I loved him at Liverpool.”

Reported interest in Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho was on the books of Liverpool from 2013 until 2018 before he moved to Spanish and European giants Barcelona.

The Brazil international attacking player did well during his time at Anfield, and the Reds have been linked with a move for the Brazil International in the summer transfer window.

According to Sport, Liverpool are monitoring the 27-year-old, who has a release clause of €400 million (£359.57 million) in his contract at Barca, as stated on the Blaugrana’s official website.

Stats

Coutinho joined German giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian - who can also operate as a winger - has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in the Champions League so far this season.