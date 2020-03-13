Sky pundit says £22m Everton star 'couldn't cut it' at former club

Charlie Nicholas assessed Andre Gomes, Mason Holgate and Djibril Sidibe.





Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has criticised Everton's defensive and holding midfield options, specifically Mason Holgate, Djibril Sidibe and Andre Gomes.

The Toffees suffered a real setback on Sunday with a 4-0 defeat against Chelsea and that has led Nicholas to ask questions of three of Carlo Ancelotti's players.

He said: "They do not have a good holding player. Gomes has not been that type and at Barcelona he could not cut it. He is not quick enough with the ball, so there is no surprise that he struggled to get game time there, but he could be the man they are looking for in this scenario."

"The poor areas are in defence. Mason Holgate was a right-back and is now a centre-back. He has done OK, but he is forceful and rash, as is Djibril Sidibe. This is the problem they face."

Gomes was at Barcelona before joining Everton for £22 million (BBC) and the levels needed to get into their midfield are out of this world, especially given their focus on passing football.

Setting that aside, has he got the qualities needed to be a Premier League holding midfielder for Everton? He's got the passing range to dictate a game, and isn't shy of a tackle.

Fabian Delph or Tom Davies might be a more obvious choice though and the demands of a four-man midfield is different to a five-man one, although Carlo Ancelotti's side morph between shapes in and out of possession.

As for Holgate and Sidibe, they've both had good seasons and it seems Nicholas is making a harsh judgement based on one really poor game last weekend.