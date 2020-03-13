Has Jetro Willems dropped a hint about his Newcastle future?

The Dutchman joined Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Jetro Willems proved to be a fine acquisition by Newcastle United. The Dutch international played 20 times in all competitions for the Toon and was directly involved in five goals.

However, the Eintracht Frankfurt ace suffered a serious knee injury against Chelsea and had to be stretchered off. Willems was then ruled out for the remainder of this season, putting his Newcastle future in doubt.

The Chronicle claimed that Steve Bruce's side has an option to sign him for £10 million in the summer, which would be a bargain for a player of his quality if he can stay fit.

Newcastle signed Danny Rose on another loan deal in January to cover for Willems and it will be interesting to see who Bruce prefers at the end of the campaign.

Willems, still only 25, can be a very useful player for the Magpies. His versatility of playing anywhere on the left flank as well as in central midfield gives Bruce plenty of options but nothing is confirmed about his future just yet.

However, the Dutchman took to Instagram yesterday to wish fellow Magpie Allan Saint-Maximin for his birthday. Willems dropped a huge hint about his future in that post and, if that is anything to go by, he will be a Newcastle player next season.

"Can’t wait to bring that danger on the left with you again," says Willems to Saint-Maximin. If the deal does happen in the summer, Newcastle's left-wing has the potential to be a huge asset for Bruce in the Premier League next season.

Willems' performances early on in the season impressed the Newcastle fans and it is likely that they will all welcome him with open arms if the deal happens at the end of this campaign.