Rival stunned by Rangers atmosphere, says he’s ‘jealous’ of Ibrox

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost at Ibrox on Thursday.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has raved about the atmosphere at Ibrox after the match against Rangers, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Rangers took on German club Bayer at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday evening.

The Gers lost the match, and Bayer are now strong favourites to progress to the quarter-final stage of the European club competition (although UEFA have postponed next week’s matches due to the coronavirus outbreak).

 

Hradecky has admitted that he is jealous of the atmosphere at Ibrox.

Hradecky told The Daily Record: "The atmosphere was fantastic and to be honest I'm a bit jealous. That's going to be our last game for quite some time in front of fans, but what a game it was.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Ibrox on Thursday evening, hosts Rangers had 35% of the possession, took nine shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Bayer had 65% of the possession, took 13 shots of which eight were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers are due to play bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Frankfurt's Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (R) and Bremen's Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Werder Bremen vs...

