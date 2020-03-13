Quick links

Reported Wolves target told to snub Molineux switch and join Arsenal instead

Danny Owen
Nuno Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Wolverhampton Wanderers have been tipped to bring Real Madrid's James Rodriguez to the Premier League - now Tino Asprilla has had his say.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid looks on during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid,...

James Rodriguez has been backed to turn down a potential move to Wolverhampton Wanderers with Colombia legend Tino Asprilla believing that a club like Arsenal would be a better fit for the Real Madrid forgotten man, speaking to RNC.

It looks for all the world that a £63 million superstar will be on the market this summer.

James’s career has been in slow decline ever since he lifted the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup, falling out of favour at Real Madrid after a returning to the Bernabau from a rather underwhelming loan spell at Bayern Munich.

It is easy to laugh off the prospect of James in Old Gold next season but, with super-agent Jorge Mendes helping to pull the strings at Molineux, the most ambitious and high-profile signing in Wolves’ history cannot be totally ruled out.

 

El Desmarque reports that Molineux is a genuine destination for a 28-year-old who has started just four La Liga games all season long.

But, if you ask former Newcastle United madman Asprilla, James should be aiming for a more high-profile destination as he approaches what should be the peak of his career.

“James does not have to go to suffer at Wolverhampton, a team that always fights after relegation,” Asprilla said.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Valladolid v Real Madrid at the Stadium Jose Zorrilla on January 26, 2020 in Valladolid Spain

“James has football to be on teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal. James does not need to play for Real Madrid to dazzle us here with his football. For me he is a starter in any team.”

Now, Wolves fans might have a few points to make here. One, they are not exactly ‘fighting relegation’ every season, as Asprilla suggests.

And the madcap former striker should probably make himself accustomed with the current Premier League table too. Wolves might not have the history or the prestige of the bona fide giants of the game but they are still three points ahead of Arsenal and one place behind Manchester United.

James Rodriguez of FC Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 5, 2019...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

