Quick links

Newcastle United

Blackburn Rovers

Premier League

Championship

Reported 12-goal target opens up on his love of Newcastle, idolises Shearer

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans hold up a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on December 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier Leauge Newcastle United reportedly want to hand Adam Armstrong a second chance after his superb run in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Adam Armstrong of Blackburn Rovers celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on January...

Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong has reiterated his love for boyhood club Newcastle United amid speculation linking him with a shock return to St James’ Park.

Back in the summer of 2018, a Chapel House-born youngster saw his lifelong dream come crashing down. After barely being given a kick in anger by Rafa Benitez, Armstrong was sold to Blackburn in a £3 million deal, seemingly ending any hopes he had of establishing himself as a bona fide terrace hero at St James’ Park.

 

But, with Armstrong in the form of his life four years on, speculation suggests that a second spell on Tyneside could be on the cards.

Lancs Live reports that Newcastle are interested in re-signing the jet-heeled attacker after he found the net 12 times in all competitions for the Championship play-off hopefuls.

And with Armstrong reminding everyone of his love for a certain club in black and white, he might find an emotional homecoming almost impossible to turn down.

"Newcastle, just being where I'm from,” the 23-year-old said when asked about his first love. “All my family was Newcastle fans so I was never going to be a Sunderland fan.

"(My hero) was obviously (Alan) Shearer growing up, but when Shearer retired I started looking towards Rooney and Aguero."

Given that Newcastle have scored the joint-fewest goals in the Premier League under Steve Bruce, level with bottom-of-the-table Norwich City, you can see why Armstrong’s sudden glut of goals has not gone unnoticed on Tyneside.

Adam Armstrong poses for a photo in the dressing room with the NUFC sign after signing a new contract at St.James' Park on August 25, 2016, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch