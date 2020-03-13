Reported 12-goal target opens up on his love of Newcastle, idolises Shearer

Premier Leauge Newcastle United reportedly want to hand Adam Armstrong a second chance after his superb run in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong has reiterated his love for boyhood club Newcastle United amid speculation linking him with a shock return to St James’ Park.

Back in the summer of 2018, a Chapel House-born youngster saw his lifelong dream come crashing down. After barely being given a kick in anger by Rafa Benitez, Armstrong was sold to Blackburn in a £3 million deal, seemingly ending any hopes he had of establishing himself as a bona fide terrace hero at St James’ Park.

But, with Armstrong in the form of his life four years on, speculation suggests that a second spell on Tyneside could be on the cards.

Lancs Live reports that Newcastle are interested in re-signing the jet-heeled attacker after he found the net 12 times in all competitions for the Championship play-off hopefuls.

And with Armstrong reminding everyone of his love for a certain club in black and white, he might find an emotional homecoming almost impossible to turn down.

"Newcastle, just being where I'm from,” the 23-year-old said when asked about his first love. “All my family was Newcastle fans so I was never going to be a Sunderland fan.

"(My hero) was obviously (Alan) Shearer growing up, but when Shearer retired I started looking towards Rooney and Aguero."

Given that Newcastle have scored the joint-fewest goals in the Premier League under Steve Bruce, level with bottom-of-the-table Norwich City, you can see why Armstrong’s sudden glut of goals has not gone unnoticed on Tyneside.