Report shares amount of money CL exit means Liverpool miss out on

Liverpool will reportedly miss out on more than £30 million after their Champions League exit.

Liverpool have missed the chance to earn more than £30 million with their Champions League last 16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid this week.

As per the Telegraph, the Reds earned around £100 million for winning last year's trophy, and have missed out on the incremental price money and media exposure garnered by going through the rounds.

The report says Liverpool were among the highest earners in the history of the competition when they lifted the trophy back in June.

And they made the final the year before, which boosted the club accounts also, but the report says that the club obviously hasn't budgeted to go all the way every season.

Liverpool didn't pile into the transfer market last summer despite being European champions, so they still have that bounty from last season.

Winning the Premier League should generate a huge amount of cash as well, so the club's budget should be more than enough to make big moves this summer.

Whether Jurgen Klopp feels he needs to do that is another matter. He was clearly content with his squad in the summer and will only swoop for the right kind of player.