Quick links

Liverpool

Report shares amount of money CL exit means Liverpool miss out on

Sam Preston
l-r Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool stands with Assistant Managers, Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool...
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool will reportedly miss out on more than £30 million after their Champions League exit.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool reacts after hitting the crossbar with a header during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at...

Liverpool have missed the chance to earn more than £30 million with their Champions League last 16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid this week.

As per the Telegraph, the Reds earned around £100 million for winning last year's trophy, and have missed out on the incremental price money and media exposure garnered by going through the rounds.

 

The report says Liverpool were among the highest earners in the history of the competition when they lifted the trophy back in June.

And they made the final the year before, which boosted the club accounts also, but the report says that the club obviously hasn't budgeted to go all the way every season.

2nd June 2019, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Liverpool, Merseyside; Liverpool FC return to Liverpool after their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur on 1st June in Madrid;...

Liverpool didn't pile into the transfer market last summer despite being European champions, so they still have that bounty from last season.

Winning the Premier League should generate a huge amount of cash as well, so the club's budget should be more than enough to make big moves this summer.

Whether Jurgen Klopp feels he needs to do that is another matter. He was clearly content with his squad in the summer and will only swoop for the right kind of player.

2nd June 2019, Liverpool, Merseyside; Liverpool FC celebration parade after their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on 1st June; Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch