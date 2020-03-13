Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Report: Leeds United eye teen talent likened to £52m Manchester City ace

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs linked with Sam Oguntayo.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

According to The Sun, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Watford and Manchester City are interested in Sam Oguntayo.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Palace scouted the 17-year-old versatile player in action for semi-professional side Kingstonian against Cheshunt on Wednesday.

Defending Premier League champions City also had a scout watching the teenager, who has accepted an offer to train with the Palace Under-23 side next week, according to the report.

It has been added that Leeds in the Championship and Watford have also shown interest in the youngster.

 

Promising talent

Oguntayo made his league debut only in January and has been progressing well over the past few weeks.

The 17-year-old has a lot of pace and can operate at left-back and on the right wing.

According to The Sun, the teenager has been likened to 25-year-old City left-back Benjamin Mendy, who cost the Citizens £52 million in transfer fee when they signed him from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, as reported by BBC Sport.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch