Report: Leeds United eye teen talent likened to £52m Manchester City ace

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs linked with Sam Oguntayo.

According to The Sun, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Watford and Manchester City are interested in Sam Oguntayo.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Palace scouted the 17-year-old versatile player in action for semi-professional side Kingstonian against Cheshunt on Wednesday.

Defending Premier League champions City also had a scout watching the teenager, who has accepted an offer to train with the Palace Under-23 side next week, according to the report.

It has been added that Leeds in the Championship and Watford have also shown interest in the youngster.

Promising talent

Oguntayo made his league debut only in January and has been progressing well over the past few weeks.

The 17-year-old has a lot of pace and can operate at left-back and on the right wing.

According to The Sun, the teenager has been likened to 25-year-old City left-back Benjamin Mendy, who cost the Citizens £52 million in transfer fee when they signed him from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, as reported by BBC Sport.