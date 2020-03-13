Report: How Mikel Arteta feels after testing positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is confident of making a full recovery after being affected by the coronavirus.

As announced on Arsenal’s official website on Thursday evening, Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Gunners have also announced that their London Colney training centre has been closed, with the entire first-team squad and coaching staff to self-isolate as per the UK government guidelines.

The Mirror has reported that Arteta is confident of making a full recovery from the coronavirus and is very fit, but he is disappointed to have caught the virus.

What happens to the Premier League now?

The Premier League game between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal this weekend has been postponed.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Premier League will hold "an emergency club meeting" to discuss what to do regarding the other fixtures.

It remains to be seen if all the games in the English top flight this weekend are postponed.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches.