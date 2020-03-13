Quick links

Report: £38m star could stop Mourinho target joining Tottenham

John Verrall
Andre Onana of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands
Andre Onana is wanted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this summer, but Hakim Ziyech is trying to persuade him to come to Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 01, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

According to the Daily Mail, Hakim Ziyech is hoping to encourage Andre Onana to pick Chelsea over Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Chelsea and Tottenham are both thought to be chasing the Ajax goalkeeper, who wants a Premier League move.

Tottenham believe that Onana could be a good replacement for Hugo Lloris, as the Frenchman has looked so error prone this term.

 

But Chelsea may have an advantage in the race to land the £50 million-rated goalkeeper (Mail).

Ziyech knows Onana well, as the pair have been teammates, and before leaving to join Chelsea in a £38 million deal (The Sun), the Moroccan international wants to convince the goalkeeper to come to Stamford Bridge with him.

Andre Onana of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

That would be a blow to Spurs, who would be improved if they could upgrade Lloris.

The French international has been a loyal servant for the Lilywhites and a key player over a number of years, but he has shown signs that he is past his best this term, and Onana may well prove to be a more reliable option.

Have something to tell us about this article?

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

