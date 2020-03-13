Report: £38m star could stop Mourinho target joining Tottenham

Andre Onana is wanted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this summer, but Hakim Ziyech is trying to persuade him to come to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Tottenham are both thought to be chasing the Ajax goalkeeper, who wants a Premier League move.

Tottenham believe that Onana could be a good replacement for Hugo Lloris, as the Frenchman has looked so error prone this term.

But Chelsea may have an advantage in the race to land the £50 million-rated goalkeeper (Mail).

Ziyech knows Onana well, as the pair have been teammates, and before leaving to join Chelsea in a £38 million deal (The Sun), the Moroccan international wants to convince the goalkeeper to come to Stamford Bridge with him.

That would be a blow to Spurs, who would be improved if they could upgrade Lloris.

The French international has been a loyal servant for the Lilywhites and a key player over a number of years, but he has shown signs that he is past his best this term, and Onana may well prove to be a more reliable option.