Rangers miss out on £200k bargain signing, club officially announce his destination

Rangers reportedly wanted Liam Smith from Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock - but he's heading to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City instead.

Kilmarnock have confirmed via their official website that highly-rated youngster Liam Smith has joined Premier League giants Manchester City, ending any speculation that he could be on his way to Rangers instead.

Whenever a player of Smith’s potential arises on the market, it is not long before the reigning Premier League champions (and yes, they are still wearing the crown for now) are sniffing around.

Kilmarnock are understandably disappointed to see their teen sensation leave, as Head of Football Operations James Fowler made clear, but the Ayrshire outfit were powerless to prevent Pep Guardiola’s previously all-conquering outfit from snatching Smith away from under their nose.

The Sun reported recently that Rangers and Liverpool were also interested in the fresh-faced Scot, who was expected to be available for as little as a £200,000 compensation fee.

It remains to be seen, however, if Smith has made the right call.

The Manchester City academy can be a brutal place with such competition for places. Just ask Jadon Sancho, Rabbi Matondo and Brahim Diaz, who were all forced to leave in order to seek first-team football.

And who’s to say Rangers won’t end up landing Smith anyway, perhaps on a short-term loan deal. Celtic, via Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer, Daniel Arzani and John Guidetti, have benefited plenty of times from Man City’s overloaded squad.