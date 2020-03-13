Quick links

Player says it was ‘difficult’ at Tottenham Hotspur, now ‘over the moon’

Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during training on March 9, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Rose of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on January 20, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur-owned defender Danny Rose has told The Mirror that he is pleased to be playing regularly for Newcastle United.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the England international left-back has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Magpies.

The 29-year-old left-back made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Tottenham this season before his loan switch to Newcastle, according to WhoScored.

 

Rose is delighted to be playing regular first-team football for Steve Bruce’s side, but he has admitted that he needs to do better.

Rose told The Mirror: “I am over the moon I am playing every week. But if I am brutally honest and critical of myself I am not playing at the level I want to be in terms of getting up and down the pitch and getting tight to my man.

“It has been a difficult few months with not playing at Tottenham . I am getting in the groove again and better every game and hope soon to be giving 8, 9, 10 performances.”

Permanent Newcastle United transfer?

Rose seems to be enjoying himself at Newcastle, and the former Leeds United prospect is happy at St. James’ Park at the moment.

It would make sense for the Englishman to make his move to the Magpies permanent in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment, while Newcastle currently find themselves 13th in the standings.

Danny Rose of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017 in Watford, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

