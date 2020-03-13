Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Player cannot contain himself over £8m Arsenal man

Subhankar Mondal
General View of the Emirates Stadium the home stadium of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25, 2018 in London,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pablo Mari joined Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal central defender Pablo Mari has raved about David Luiz to the club’s official website.

Mari, who joined Premier League club Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window, is enjoying playing with the 32-year-old former Chelsea star.

Mari told Arsenal’s official website: "We know that David is an unbelievable player. He’s had a good career and is a good football player, and also playing with him is so easy. These two games with him in the starting XI were nice because I only focused on my job and I didn't need to focus on other jobs.

"This is easy when you want to have a big game. We know he's an experienced player and sometimes when you need to do different things in the last minutes, like when you need to make calls or something like this, he can do it. For us, it's easy to play with him.”

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mari has made one appearance in the Premier League and has played once in the FA Cup for Arsenal.

Coluna do Fla has reported that Arsenal have indicated to Flamengo that they will make the loan deal of the 26-year-old central defender permanent in the summer of 2020 for a total transfer fee of £13.5 million.

Luiz has scored two goals and provided one assist in 25 Premier League matches, and has played five matches and three FA Cup ties for the Gunners so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 32-year-old, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, joined Arsenal from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £8 million.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender David Luiz answers to journalist's questions on February 9, 2015 in Paris. David Luiz Moreira Marinho (born 22 April 1987), known as David Luiz,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch