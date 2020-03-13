Player cannot contain himself over £8m Arsenal man

Pablo Mari joined Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Arsenal central defender Pablo Mari has raved about David Luiz to the club’s official website.

Mari, who joined Premier League club Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window, is enjoying playing with the 32-year-old former Chelsea star.

Mari told Arsenal’s official website: "We know that David is an unbelievable player. He’s had a good career and is a good football player, and also playing with him is so easy. These two games with him in the starting XI were nice because I only focused on my job and I didn't need to focus on other jobs.

"This is easy when you want to have a big game. We know he's an experienced player and sometimes when you need to do different things in the last minutes, like when you need to make calls or something like this, he can do it. For us, it's easy to play with him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mari has made one appearance in the Premier League and has played once in the FA Cup for Arsenal.

Coluna do Fla has reported that Arsenal have indicated to Flamengo that they will make the loan deal of the 26-year-old central defender permanent in the summer of 2020 for a total transfer fee of £13.5 million.

Luiz has scored two goals and provided one assist in 25 Premier League matches, and has played five matches and three FA Cup ties for the Gunners so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 32-year-old, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, joined Arsenal from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £8 million.