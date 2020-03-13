Our view: Tanguy Ndombele has just received a huge boost at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has come in for fierce criticism at Hotspur Way in recent times.

Moussa Sissoko’s return to Tottenham Hotspur training has to go down as a desperately needed boost to Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele has endured a difficult time at Tottenham of late, after Jose Mourinho publicly criticised his performance at Burnley.

The French international has struggled to adjust at Spurs since he made a record breaking move to the North London side last summer.

However, Sissoko’s return could prove just the spark to snap Ndombele back into life.

Ndombele’s form was actually more promising at the start of the season, and a lot of that could have been down to the fact that Sissoko was around.

The pair already have an excellent relationship, with Sissoko doing his best to help Ndombele settle in quickly.

“Tanguy’s living by my house,” Sissoko said to the London Evening Standard.

“I’m trying to help him, give him some advice. Even with his English, because he doesn’t speak English very well. When you move ­countries and you don’t speak the language, you’re alone, it’s not easy. But we’re here to help him and he’s doing well.

“I’ve been with him while he’s looking for a house, helping him to speak with people, buy stuff, telling him which places he can and cannot go. He’s a young player and he needs someone close to him who can help him.”

It may, therefore, be no coincidence that Ndombele’s form has dipped since Sissoko has been absent.

Sissoko was his closest friend in the Tottenham team, and as the pressure has built, he hasn't been able to rely on the more experienced midfielder for support.

The most frustrating thing for Tottenham and Mourinho is that Ndombele is clearly a talent.

On the ball, he has so much quality - Ndombele rarely gives the ball away, he is agile, and he is brilliant at holding defenders off.

Comparisons have already been drawn with Mousa Dembele, who played in a similar style, and will go down as a modern great for Tottenham.

However, Ndombele really needs to knuckle down in training to sort out his fitness issues, which have become clear.

Ndombele’s lack of movement off the ball has become hugely alarming, and until he starts working harder it is difficult to see how Mourinho can rely on him.

Sissoko may be the man who can inspire Ndombele to get his head down on the training ground though.

Sissoko is one of the hardest-workers and most professional players in Tottenham’s squad, and if there is any player who knows about changing opinions of Spurs fans it is the Frenchman.

Sissoko was once a figure of ridicule at Tottenham, but he has now become one of their most important players - and Ndombele will be hoping for a similar turnaround over the coming months at Hotspur Way.