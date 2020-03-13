Our view: President's comments could boost Rangers' chances of landing eight-goal star

Rangers reportedly want Caleb Ekuban with the Scottish Premiership outfit seemingly identifying the Trabzonspor ace as Alfredo Morelos's replacement.

The Trabzonspor side that starts the 2020/21 season might look a little different. And, for that matter, a little worse.

The Super Lig outfit look all-but certain to lose Turkish international goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir over the summer with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and seemingly most of the Premier League, chasing his sought-after signature.

And if Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu is to be believed, Cakir will not be the only star player heading for the door. Good news, then, for a Rangers side reportedly chasing Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban (Fotospor).

“We have to sign players, make them shine and sell for a profit,” Agaoglu told Turkish Football recently, suggesting that Trabzonspor will need to raise up to £18 million in the summer transfer window.

“That is our reality. We have to sell players and replace them with the next undervalued talent.”

Former Leeds United striker Ekuban only joined Trabzonspor on a permanent basis last summer but, after producing an impressive eight goals and eight assists, a return to Britain is apparently on the cards.

Whether Rangers can afford to pay the £9 million transfer fee required, is another matter entirely. That would make Ekuban the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Then again, if Alfredo Morelos is sold for big-money this summer, the Gers will have a rather sizeable wad of cash burning a hole in their back pocket.