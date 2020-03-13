Newcastle's Rose says England squad isn't picked solely on club performances

Danny Rose is confident of his standing within the England squad.

Danny Rose left Tottenham on loan in January to join Newcastle, presumably with one eye on getting enough gametime to make it to Euro 2020.

Setting aside the global pandemic which means the tournament itself is at risk, Rose has told NUFC TV, via the Daily Mail, that he is confident of getting into the Three Lions' next squad - whenever that proves to be.

He said: "With England, the manager first and foremost wants everybody playing. But he really, really respects and wants a good atmosphere, good aura around the training camps. That means a mix of youth and older players like myself, people who can help and are positive and can give advice. I do need to be playing well, but it's not just about performances.

"You could be on the road for four or five weeks, so it's no good picking people who may be disruptive. I do feel confident that I'll be selected, but I don't think I'm just selected on performances. I bring a lot to the camps and I know he realises that and I know he values that. Hopefully I'll get to see him when the next camp gets announced."

Rose has made the move to help his international prospects and he clearly has a good relationship with Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions boss has stuck with him through losses of form and this season has not been the best for Rose, with him leaving Tottenham sooner than he expressed his desire to previously.

He admits he's not playing his best and with Luke Shaw on red-hot form for Manchester United, there is some serious competition building.

Of course, it remains to be seen when the next England squad is even announced, with serious doubts over their pre-tournament friendlies and Euro 2020 set to be discussed next week.