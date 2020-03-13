Quick links

Mikel Arteta posts Twitter update after Arsenal coach diagnosed with illness

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
The Premier League has been postponed with Arsenal's clash against Brighton and Hove Albion put on the backburner as the pandemic continues.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has reassured fans everywhere that he is ‘feeling better already’ after falling victim to the global health pandemic, writing on his official Twitter page.

A matter of hours after it was announced that this weekend’s Premier League fixtures were set to go ahead as normal, the news broke that a former Manchester City coach had been taken ill.

 

Unsurprisingly, the decision was then taken to postpone Arsenal’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, along with the rest of the slated top-flight encounters, with Arteta in self-isolation.

Well-wishers have come forward in their droves in the last few hours, though the 37-year-old has now taken to social media to give the football family a much-needed boost.

The Premier League is due, as it stands, to return in early April but it remains to be seen whether such plans come to fruition.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been laid low after showing symptoms of the illness, before posting a video on his official Instagram account to inform his followers that he has recovered already.

Whatever happens between now and the next few weeks and months, it looks set to be a testing period for the beautiful game.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

