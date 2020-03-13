Little Mix: Fans adore Chris Hughes’ cameo in new 'Wasabi' song

Mixers, you've finally got what you've all been asking for: the 'Wasabi' video.

The track from Little Mix's LM5 has been a fan-favourite since the album was released in 2018. It was also one of the numbers on their recent European tour which Mixers were most looking forward to... they completed the number with an epic dance routine involving fans and voguing.

But the fact that they finally dropped a video for the track was not the main thing which excited fans, it was that b Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes made a cute cameo.

Little Mix's 'Wasabi' music video

The video is filmed in a very behind-the-scenes fashion, following the four singers on their LM5 tour which took them across Europe from September to November 2019.

We get to peek at the singers getting ready for their shows, in fittings, and goofing around on the tour bus.

The video is predominantly centred on Jade Thirlwall, who co-wrote the hit song.

As Little Mix have left their previous label, Syco Music, they ended the video with a nod to what will come. They blew away the LM5 album and added a caption: "New era pending." Little Mix are now represented by RCA UK and Columbia Records.

Chris Hughes pops up in 'Wasabi'

Cameos of IRL boyfriends in music videos is nothing new. In fact, Little Mix have already done this in their music video for...

But this is the first time we have seen Jesy's boyfriend - and former Love Island star - Chris Hughes in one.

Chris and Jesy have been together since February 2019 and are going from strength to strength as a couple. Chris is incredibly supportive of Jesy, as we saw in her 2019 documentary Odd One Out, but he's constantly supporting her at Little Mix gigs.

From Instagram, we all saw that Chris accompanied Jesy on much of the LM5 tour, so having him pop up in the video was hardly a surprise. But nevertheless, it was still adorable!

Little Mix fans go crazy for Chris

It's no surprise that the Mixers went crazy for Chris' cameo in the video. While there were multiple things to get excited about, they were most obsessed with this part.

Chris' cameo sees him singing along to Jesy's part in the song with one of their tour security guards.

One Twitter user said: "chris singing wasabi at the end with the bloopers was the funniest thing"

Another added: "OK BUT CHRIS IN THE WASABI VIDEO BYEEE" with plenty of love hearts.

Chris singing Jesy's part in wasabi is the best thing I've seen all day @LittleMix @chrishughes_22 pic.twitter.com/HR74fGTbe9 — Annabelle (@AnnabelleHW12) March 12, 2020

