Leeds man sends message to Ronaldo and Liam Cooper on Twitter

The Leeds United owner is encouraging the public to wash their hands regularly.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has nominated a number of people on Twitter to participate in the World Heath Organisation's 'safehands' campaign.

Every fixture in the English Football League and Premier League calendar has been postponed until April 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Leeds sit top of the Championship and were due to face Cardiff City in Wales on Sunday afternoon.

And the Whites' Italian owner Radrizzani has sent a video to his followers on social media whereby he encourages them to rinse their hands on a regular basis, and tagged the likes of Brazil legend Ronaldo and United captain Liam Cooper in the video:

During the video, Radrizzani is seen in a London hotel room washing his hands to reduce his chances of contracting the coronavirus.

Some Premier League clubs have called for the season to be null and void as a result of the outbreak.

But the implications of this may have dire implications on Leeds who, at the moment, are in pole position to win promotion back to the top flight following a 16-year exile.

It seems an extreme consequence and one that's unfair on Leeds - and Liverpool in the top tier - but this situation is unprecedented and therefore it remains to be seen what happens.