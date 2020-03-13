Quick links

Jamie Carragher concerned for Leeds United after news breaks

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are pushing for promotion to the Premier League, but the season may be put on hold.

Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has leapt to the defence of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion on Twitter, as the Premier League and Football League looks set to be suspended due to coronavirus.

There are genuine fears that the football season could be cancelled, with some Premier League clubs pushing for the campaign to be made null and void according to the Independent.

That would be a scenario which Carragher would clearly wish to avoid, with Liverpool so close to winning their first ever Premier League title.

 

But Carragher also feels that cancelling the whole campaign would be awful for Leeds and West Brom, who are pushing for promotion.

And Carragher has claimed that next season should not start until this one has finished, however long that takes.

Leeds and West Brom currently have a healthy advantage in the Championship, and look heavy favourites to earn promotion now.

The disruption is a concern though, with both the Premier League and EFL holding emergency meetings today to discuss the next course of action.

Leeds were scheduled to play Cardiff City this weekend while West Brom were meant to take on Birmingham City, but it is highly unlikely that either game will go ahead.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

