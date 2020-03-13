Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘I’ve waited years for this’: Some Celtic fans react to ‘stunning’ breaking news

Subhankar Mondal
4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic
Celtic have announced a major kit deal.

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the latest news coming out of the club.

Celtic have announced just this morning that they have agreed a “stunning” new five-year partnership with Adidas starting from July 1, 2020.

The statement has claimed that the deal is the biggest kit sponsorship ever to be announced in Scottish sport.

 

While the exact sum has not been disclosed, the way the Hoops have made the statement suggests that they will be getting quite a lot of money.

Some Celtic fans are overjoyed with the announcement, as shown in the following posts on Twitter:

Successful season

Celtic may have failed in the Europa League this season, but Neil Lennon’s side are on the verge of completing a very successful domestic campaign.

The Hoops have already won the Scottish League Cup, and they should clinch the Scottish Premiership title as well.

Succeed in the Scottish Cup, and the Glasgow giants will have won the domestic treble for the fourth year in a row.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

