‘I’ve waited years for this’: Some Celtic fans react to ‘stunning’ breaking news

Celtic have announced a major kit deal.

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the latest news coming out of the club.

Celtic have announced just this morning that they have agreed a “stunning” new five-year partnership with Adidas starting from July 1, 2020.

The statement has claimed that the deal is the biggest kit sponsorship ever to be announced in Scottish sport.

While the exact sum has not been disclosed, the way the Hoops have made the statement suggests that they will be getting quite a lot of money.

Some Celtic fans are overjoyed with the announcement, as shown in the following posts on Twitter:

I’ve waited years for this oh i can’t wait to get my hands on the new kits — James Porter (@jporter1888) March 13, 2020

That's a good deal. And a great manufacturer. — Diego Marahawner (@DiegoMarahawner) March 13, 2020

Get in there made ma day — Allan Buchanan (@AllanBuchanan13) March 13, 2020

Take.

My.

Money. — Gastro Celtic (@Gastro_Celtic) March 13, 2020

Adidas Friday! — smiddy3x3 (@smiddy3x3) March 13, 2020

Announce @Oedouard22 5 year contract — Tommy (@TommyyPatersonn) March 13, 2020

Successful season

Celtic may have failed in the Europa League this season, but Neil Lennon’s side are on the verge of completing a very successful domestic campaign.

The Hoops have already won the Scottish League Cup, and they should clinch the Scottish Premiership title as well.

Succeed in the Scottish Cup, and the Glasgow giants will have won the domestic treble for the fourth year in a row.