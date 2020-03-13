Quick links

'Is he having a laugh?': Some Rangers fans angry with Gerrard's 'ridiculous' comments

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers side were beaten 3-1 by Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox last night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has come in for criticism from Light Blues fans after he chose to publicly dig out Matt Polster after his side’s match with Bayer Leverkusen yesterday.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Gerrard suggested that Polster should have made a foul during the build-up, as Rangers conceded a third against Leverkusen.

"But we're extremely disappointed with the third. Polster's gone to ground, he's got to take the man down and take a yellow card for the team,” the Rangers boss said.

But Rangers fans think that Gerrard was far too harsh on Polster, as he hasn’t called out other players who have made mistakes this season.

Polster only came on as a substitute last night, and his brief cameo is unlikely to helped his cause for more regular starts at Ibrox.

The third goal which Rangers conceded, surely means that their chances of progressing are over now.

Rangers had looked to have got back into the tie when George Edmundson headed home from a corner, but Leon Bailey's late strike leaves their hopes hanging by a thread again. 

Rangers know that only a huge turnaround in Germany will suffice to put them through now. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

