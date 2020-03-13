'Is he having a laugh?': Some Rangers fans angry with Gerrard's 'ridiculous' comments

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side were beaten 3-1 by Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox last night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has come in for criticism from Light Blues fans after he chose to publicly dig out Matt Polster after his side’s match with Bayer Leverkusen yesterday.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Gerrard suggested that Polster should have made a foul during the build-up, as Rangers conceded a third against Leverkusen.

"But we're extremely disappointed with the third. Polster's gone to ground, he's got to take the man down and take a yellow card for the team,” the Rangers boss said.

But Rangers fans think that Gerrard was far too harsh on Polster, as he hasn’t called out other players who have made mistakes this season.

Take one for the team is he having a laugh. They were a good team, typically German so clinical but Gerrard has thrown Polster under the bus. Take a hike gaffer, nobody was to blame for tonight but you continue to blame everyone again — Gareth Brown (@GazBear77) March 12, 2020

For me Gerrard's interview throwing polster under the bus is nothing short of embarrassing mistakes happend for 88 minutes across the pitch but crucifies a quarterback from America what about his £7 million winger who is atrocious — jp (@john_p1972) March 13, 2020

Bit ridiculous to just focus on polster last night. Davis and Kent were dreadful. Arfield is completely out of his depth at that level. Gerrard playing Aribo out of position. But aye let’s hammer a fringe player that’s had hardly any game time. — FG (@FrazzG) March 13, 2020

Iv backed Gerrard whole way but that comment made about polster was tactical in justifing playing tav as much as polster is not good enough that's not the backing and loyalty you want from your manager — Lindsay (@jlindsay88) March 13, 2020

@ClydeSSB Don't know why Gerrard is pinning up Polster as a culprit for the 3rd goal ,GOLDSON DUCKED as the ball came towards him ,more protection for his favourite — Ross Tradamus (@kirkoddie) March 13, 2020

Gerrard slating Polster tonight shows him up for the U18s coach he is. I’ve watch his choice of vice captain & captain make mistakes to cost us games all season & he never has a bad word to say about them. Polster has a clean sheet at the weekend yet still got dropped for Tav — Bear from the North (@Northernger) March 13, 2020

Anyone else think Gerrard being a bit harsh calling out Polster for the 3rd goal? Yes agreed he could’ve done better but if it was Tav in the same position I doubt Gerrard would’ve publicly slated him for it — Jim Main (@JimMain72) March 13, 2020

Polster only came on as a substitute last night, and his brief cameo is unlikely to helped his cause for more regular starts at Ibrox.

The third goal which Rangers conceded, surely means that their chances of progressing are over now.

Rangers had looked to have got back into the tie when George Edmundson headed home from a corner, but Leon Bailey's late strike leaves their hopes hanging by a thread again.

Rangers know that only a huge turnaround in Germany will suffice to put them through now.