Is Belgravia based on a true story? Julian Fellowes ventures into the past!

The trailer was quick to sell audiences, but is Belgravia based on a true story?

There were so many great small screen titles to sink out teeth into throughout the 2010s, with such spectacular standouts as Fleabag, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things.

However, there was one show that arrived at the very start which captivated us consistently throughout the decade... of course, we're talking about the one and only Downton Abbey.

Created by Julian Fellowes, this iconic historical period drama has achieved colossal success over the years, even earning a feature film in 2019, giving fans the opportunity to witness their favourite characters on the big screen.

The 70-year-old English multi-talent cemented himself as a TV legend with the show, and frankly, his name can be considered a seal of approval at this point, which makes new series Belgravia all the more exciting...

Is Belgravia based on a true story?

Belgravia is a fictional historical period drama.

It's actually based on Julian Fellowes' very own novel of the same name, available on Amazon.

While we're not watching a strict recreation of history, it's still worth noting that the series does touch upon real events, and of course, locations.

The title refers to the central London District of which the show explores and much of the narrative takes place further along in the 1840s here.

However, audiences are also whisked into the past and introduced to an earlier vision of 19th-century society. We follow the Trenchard family, who are encouraged to conceal a scandal from those around them. They're developed further at the Duchess of Richmond's ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, which was hosted by Charlotte, Duchess of Richmond in Brussels and proclaimed "the most famous ball in history" by Elizabeth Longford.

So, like with Downton Abbey, important moments are cited and the tale is given historical context.

Julian Fellowes' Belgravia

In conversation with HELLO! and others at an exclusive Q&A, Julian opened up about his reasons behind depicting the area and its past on screen, saying: "I've always been interested in the creation of Belgravia because it's one of the few parts of London that was built entirely as one."

It's interesting to see how the trendiness of the location at the time is portrayed on screen, touching upon themes of class and mobility.

As for the novel, it was embraced by readers, enveloping them in a world of secrets, twists and turns, making for an enticing dramatic thriller.

