Instagram: What happened to the 'more likely to' and 'burning bridges' filters?

The internet has been scrambling to get their hands on Vamonke's latest filters, but they're nowhere to be found.

Everyone loves a good old game of Mr & Mrs, or 'more likely to'. So, one Instagram filter creator decided it was a good idea to take that concept and bring it to the social media platform.

As most of the filters up until now have been solo filters, quizzes and games, the chance to play with a friend had all Instagram users hopping all on this trend.

First, Vemonke created the 'more likely to' filter, and then expanded - given its popularity - to 'burning bridges'. But over the past weeks, they have disappeared from many users' screens. So, what happened to the Instagram filters?

What are the 'more likely to' and 'burning bridges' filters?

The games share the same premise. Two players have to stand next to one another while they are asked a series of questions by the AR filter.

These questions are anything from 'who is better looking' to who is 'more likely to succeed'. It inevitably can turn relationships pretty sour.

The filter is created by Vamonke, who is a filter creator from Singapore who actually goes by the name Varick Lim.

Did covid-19 take down the burning bridges filter on instagram too?



NOTHING IS SAFE — debid (@idavidjoe) March 12, 2020

Where did 'more likely to' and 'burning bridges' go?

It seems that users can no longer find the two filters which made Vamonke famous.

Usually, Instagram filters are available through the creators profile. But for Vamonke, there are only two filters available on his profile: 'austere' and 'How much AngBao should u get?'

His 'more likely to' and 'burning bridges' games are featured in his Stories, however there is no option to "try it." This button usually pops up for available filters.

When we attempted to get the 'more likely to' filter through the link in Vamonke's bio, Instagram alerted us:

"The preview link for this effect has reached the maximum number of uses."

So, it looks like both filters are off the grid for now!

