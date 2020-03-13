Quick links

Ian Wright thinks Arsenal will be in 'massive trouble' if star leaves

John Verrall
Ian Wright looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at Boleyn Ground on October 25, 2014 in London, England.
Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has failed to agree new terms with Mikel Arteta's side yet.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Ian Wright has said to Premier League Productions, as quoted by TalkSPORT, that Arsenal are in ‘huge’ trouble if Pierre Emerick Aubameyang does leave this summer.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is in serious doubt - with his contract due to expire in just over a year.

The Gabonese international striker is yet to pen new terms at the Emirates Stadium, and the Telegraph have reported that he could leave in the summer

Arsenal will not want to risk losing Aubameyang on a free, which puts them in an awkward position if he doesn’t agree a new deal.

 

And Wright thinks that keeping Aubameyang around will be crucial to Mikel Arteta’s side’s chances.

“If you take his goals out of that team then they’re in a massive heap of trouble,” Wright said.

“Arsenal need a few more players to kick in with their form to help him.

“We’re talking about a goalscorer who is scoring at the rate of a Champions League player, a world class goalscorer.

“We’re talking about the last big contract in his career. I just hope that the love that he has for the club and the fans have for him is enough for him but I wouldn’t want to be in his position because it’s a tough one for him.”

Djibril Sidibe of Everton battles for possession with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February...

Arteta has already stated that he wants Arsenal to keep hold of Aubameyang, as they work on a deal which would suit player and club.

Aubameyang has also suggested recently that he is happy at Arsenal, but until he signs a new deal speculation will continue to mount over his future.

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals in 26 Premier League games so far this campaign, and if he does sign a new contract it will be a major boost to the Gunners, as replacing him would be an extremely difficult task for Arteta in his first summer transfer window in management.

