‘Great talent’: SkySports pundit suggests £286m duo as transfer targets for Liverpool

Clinton Morrison predicts Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Clinton Morrison believes that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would be brilliant signings for Liverpool, as quoted in The Express.

The former Crystal Palace forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has predicted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to make signings in the summer transfer window.

The Express quotes Morrison as saying: “I know they’ve been linked with players like [Kylian] Mbappe - wow, if Mbappe goes to Liverpool, what a hell of a signing, and Jadon Sancho, players like that Sancho could be a good shout, a youngster, he’s still learning but a great talent.

“I can see Liverpool signing maybe two or three players but I don’t think they desperately need to.”

Expensive signings for Liverpool

Mbappe and Sancho are two of the biggest talents in the world, and the striker and the winger would be brilliant signings for Liverpool, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

However, the France international striker and the England international winger will not be cheap.

According to BBC Sport, Mbappe cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees when they signed him from AS Monaco, and the French club are going to at least demand that much, if not more.

As for Sancho, the former Manchester City prospect could cost as much as £120 million, according to The Mirror.

Will Liverpool be willing to spend £286 million (at least) on just two players this summer?