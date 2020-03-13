Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘Great talent’: SkySports pundit suggests £286m duo as transfer targets for Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Thomas Lemar of France is congratulated by teammates Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe after scoring during the international friendly match between France and Colombia at Stade de...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Clinton Morrison predicts Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Clinton Morrison believes that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would be brilliant signings for Liverpool, as quoted in The Express.

The former Crystal Palace forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has predicted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to make signings in the summer transfer window.

The Express quotes Morrison as saying: “I know they’ve been linked with players like [Kylian] Mbappe - wow, if Mbappe goes to Liverpool, what a hell of a signing, and Jadon Sancho, players like that Sancho could be a good shout, a youngster, he’s still learning but a great talent.

“I can see Liverpool signing maybe two or three players but I don’t think they desperately need to.”

 

Expensive signings for Liverpool

Mbappe and Sancho are two of the biggest talents in the world, and the striker and the winger would be brilliant signings for Liverpool, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

However, the France international striker and the England international winger will not be cheap.

According to BBC Sport, Mbappe cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees when they signed him from AS Monaco, and the French club are going to at least demand that much, if not more.

As for Sancho, the former Manchester City prospect could cost as much as £120 million, according to The Mirror.

Will Liverpool be willing to spend £286 million (at least) on just two players this summer?

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch