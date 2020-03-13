Quick links

'Going down': Sky pundit tears into Villa over mistakes they keep making

Charlie Nicholas and Mark Lawrenson heavily criticised Aston Villa.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at Villa Park on August 17, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Pundits Charlie Nicholas and Mark Lawrenson have predicted trouble ahead for Aston Villa, with the former expecting the club to get relegated.

Nicholas shared his concerns with Sky Sports about Villa defensively, while Lawrenson told BBC he did not expect them to be in this much trouble at this stage of the season.

 

Nicholas said: "Aston Villa are not physical enough and they do not rough people up. They accept the possession and they make mistakes. Until they solve that and disrupt the game, then this team is going down. They need to understand that side of things. It is when they do not have the ball that the issue is evident. The mistakes keep coming."

Lawrenson added: "Villa are in big trouble. Individual mistakes are costing them in a big way and they seem to be making them at crucial times. I didn't think they would be so deep in the mire but they have not been able to address their main problem at the back, where they have conceded an average of two goals a game in the Premier League this season."

Matt Targett of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on September 28, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Villa have conceded more goals than any team in the Premier League this season and that 4-0 defeat against Leicester on Monday has got alarm bells ringing.

Plenty has been made of Villa's goalscoring woes but it's at the back they have been badly impacted. If you can keep clean sheets, winning games becomes very difficult for sides down near the bottom.

Something needs to change and it remains to be seen whether Dean Smith, a man who likes to play football the right way, will be more pragmatic.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 9, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

