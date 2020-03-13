Gary Lineker’s four-word reaction to Jurgen Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans

Liverpool will not be in action until early April.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s message regarding the Premier League getting suspended.

Following the suspension of all Premier League matches until April 3, Klopp has sent a lengthy message to the fans, urging them to stay safe.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has backed the decision to suspend all games for now, and has wished those who have been affected by the coronavirus a speedy recovery.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Lineker is impressed with Klopp’s message to the fans.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has also reacted on Twitter to Klopp’s message.

As sagacious as ever. https://t.co/K65GIvMqCH — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2020

Collymore wrote on Twitter: “Jurgen Klopp. An exceptional manager and more importantly an exceptional man. Cutting through the b******t and getting straight to the point of a woefully managed situation by football authorities.”

Title triumph

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, and the Reds fans will hope it is safe enough for football to resume next month.

It is hard to see the season get cancelled, and one suspects that the authorities will make sure that all of the remaining games are played however long it takes.

Perhaps the Euro 2020 finals need to be postponed until the summer of 2021 for the domestic leagues in Europe to finish.