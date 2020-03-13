Former player thinks Tottenham Hotspur should have signed Celtic 22-year-old

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would have been a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur in January, suggests Alan Brazil.

Alan Brazil has been quoted as saying by The Glasgow Evening Times that Tottenham Hotspur should have signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the January transfer window.

Former Scotland international and Tottenham forward Brazil - who now works as a presenter on talkSPORT and stated in The Sunday Post in July 2017 that he is a red-hot Celtic fan - believes that Edouard would have been a good signing for Spurs in the absence of Kane.

The England international striker has not played for Spurs since New Year’s Day when he suffered an injury against Southampton.

The Glasgow Evening Times quotes Brazil as saying: "I'd have bought [Edouard], I would have. Then if Harry comes back and he wants to revert back to one up front, then 'Edouard, thank you, you've really helped us, see you later'."

Stats

Edouard has made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 22 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 22-year-old French striker has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games and twice in five Champions League qualifiers for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.

While Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, Celtic are looking to clinch the domestic treble.