Former player thinks Tottenham Hotspur should have signed Celtic 22-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates with the fans after he scores his sides first goal but is given a yellow card for causing a pitch invasion during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership...
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would have been a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur in January, suggests Alan Brazil.

Odsonne Edouard (right) of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Alan Brazil has been quoted as saying by The Glasgow Evening Times that Tottenham Hotspur should have signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the January transfer window.

Former Scotland international and Tottenham forward Brazil - who now works as a presenter on talkSPORT and stated in The Sunday Post in July 2017 that he is a red-hot Celtic fan - believes that Edouard would have been a good signing for Spurs in the absence of Kane.

The England international striker has not played for Spurs since New Year’s Day when he suffered an injury against Southampton.

The Glasgow Evening Times quotes Brazil as saying: "I'd have bought [Edouard], I would have. Then if Harry comes back and he wants to revert back to one up front, then 'Edouard, thank you, you've really helped us, see you later'."

 

Stats

Edouard has made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 22 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 22-year-old French striker has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games and twice in five Champions League qualifiers for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.

While Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, Celtic are looking to clinch the domestic treble.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

