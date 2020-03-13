Quick links

'That's lovely': Redknapp thinks Mourinho has risked the wrath of Tottenham's players

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho didn't hold back after Spurs suffered a Champions League humbling against Bundesliga team RB Leipzig in midweek.

Harry Redknapp fears Jose Mourinho has risked the wrath of the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room with his brutal comments after the Champions League thrashing against RB Leipzig, while speaking to talkSPORT (13 March, 9:00am).

One of the game’s most successful managers of the modern era didn’t hold back as Spurs, finalists in Europe’s premiere club competition just last season, were thumped 3-0 in Germany on Tuesday night to crash out in the last 16.

A series of destabilising injuries have certainly made Mourinho’s job far harder than it otherwise would have been, although it is fair to say the veteran tactician has looked to milk every drop out of the excuses available to him.

 

“All the players that were on the Leipzig bench, in my team they would play,” he told Football London after a result which left Tottenham with four defeats in their last five games

As Mourinho found out to his cost at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea, however, such public criticism of his on-pitch staff doesn’t often go down well in an era where player power is more powerful than ever before.

Carry on like this and, who knows, perhaps Mourinho will soon have another revolt on his hands.

“If you’re playing for Tottenham you’re thinking ‘oh that’s lovely’,” Redknapp quipped with more than a hint of sarcasm. “That’s not going to do you a lot of good.”

Mourinho could certainly stand to learn a thing or to from former Tottenham boss, who was famed for his man-management skills and fatherly presence on the touchline.

Redknapp, meanwhile, thinks the two-time Champions League winner needs at least three new signings before Tottenham can be seen as a genuine contender for the game’s biggest prizes once again.

“He’s an incredible manager but he’s got a difficult job on his hands,” Redknapp adds. “It’s going to be interesting to see how (chairman) Daniel (Levy) is going to back him I the summer. They’re three or four players away from challenging.”

