Sunderland in talks to sign 24-year-old who says their interest feels 'special'

Phil Parkinson's League One hopefuls Sunderland are in talks to sign ex-PSV Eindhoven starlet Wouter Verstraaten.

Wouter Verstraaten has admitted to Eindhovens Dagblad that it feels ‘special’ to catch the eye of a club of the stature of Sunderland as he closes in on a move to the North East giants.

Once Bailey Wright had suffered an ill-timed injury just weeks after arriving at the Stadium of Light, Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson admitted that he was willing to think outside the box to bring in a replacement outside the transfer window (Chronicle).

In mid-February, it emerged that a former PSV centre-back had arrived on Wearside for a trial.

Verstraaten, who started his career at the Eredivisie giants, found himself playing non-league football at South Shields, with this ‘Rolls Royce’ of a Dutchman attracting Sunderland’s attention for his classy performances well down the footballing pyramid.

“They had seen me play and showed interest. Special, yes. I am realistic, but during that trial I noticed that I was participating at the level (required),” said Verstraaten, who featured against Liverpool’s youngsters in a reserve clash.

The 24-year-old is still in talks with Sunderland regarding what would be a permanent move to the Stadium of Light and, given how thrilled he is to be the object of their affections, you would imagine that he would jump at such an opportunity.

Having said that, with Joel Lynch, Tom Flanagan, Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis already full-time members of Parkinson’s squad, Verstraaten might find that regular first-team football is a little more difficult to come across at this level.