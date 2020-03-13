Quick links

Rangers

Portsmouth

Scottish Premiership

League One

Reported Rangers target hasn't played in 2020 but have club now signed his replacement?

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC speaks to the media after the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reportedly identified Portsmouth's League One goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray as a transfer target.

Craig MacGillivray of Portsmouth FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City at Fratton Park on October 22, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

Football may have ground to a shuddering halt for the time being but Rangers, albeit from the comfort of their own respective homes, will still be putting plans in place for next season.

And a new goalkeeper is likely to be right at the top of their transfer market hitlist – whenever the transfer market opens that is.

Subscribe

Wes Foderingham is out of contract and even the evergreen Allan McGregor, now 38, cannot go on forever. Fortunately, the chances of Craig MacGillivray sticking around at Portsmouth for another season are starting to look increasingly unlikely.

 

The League One shot-stopper was linked with a move from Fratton Park to Ibrox via the Sun and, since then, he hasn’t kicked a ball in anger. McGillvray’s last action came on December 29 with the rapid rise of 21-year-old Alex Bass leaving the elder shot-stopper twiddling his thumbs on the substitute’s bench.

While the Scot has taken the sudden demotion in his stride, you would imagine that a man who played 27 games between August and January will not be too happy with life on the sidelines.

Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray turns to pic the ball from his net after the first Sunderland goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at Stadium of...

On Friday, Portsmouth announced the signing of highly-rated American goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull; a deal that may give Rangers renewed hope of adding a Perthshire-born glovesman to Steven Gerrard’s squad in the near future.

Yet with McGregor expected to stick around for at least one more season in Glasgow, MacGillivray wouldn’t find first-team football any easier to come by at Rangers.

Craig MacGillivray of Portsmouth during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Sunderland AFC and Portsmouth FC at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch