Tottenham reportedly want 2018 target again; agent said he'll 'leave this summer'

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to bring Celtic's Scottish Premiership champion Kristoffer Ajer to the Premier League this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a renewed effort to bring Kristoffer Ajer to the Premier League this summer after the Celtic star’s agent all-but confirmed his impending departure, as reported by Sporten.

Back in 2018, one of England’s biggest clubs were linked with a move for a defender who was really making a name for himself north of the border (TEAMtalk).

Two years on, Ajer has gone from a promising young talent to one of the first names on Celtic’s team sheet. And it just so happens that Spurs find themselves in dire need of defensive reinforcements, with Jan Vertonghen out of contract and Toby Alderweireld a shadow of his once unbreachable best.

Tore Pedersen, the agent of the giant Norwegian international, admitted on Wednesday that Ajer is very unlikely to be still wearing the iconic green and white kit by the time 2020/21 kicks off.

"He will not extend his contract with Celtic and will leave this summer,” Pedersen told the Daily Record. There are several clubs who are interested. There are many who have followed him for a long period.”

It seems that Tottenham, according to reports in Scandinavia, are one of those aforementioned long-standing suitors.

The 6ft 4ins stopper, at just 21, could become a pillar of Jose Mourinho’s back line for years to come if he fulfils his undoubted potential in North London. Ajer has also filled in effectively at right-back during his formative years at Celtic – which might just give the ever-erratic Serge Aurier a timely kick up the backside.