Report: Current Celtic player considering next move; could head to Germany this summer

Danny Owen
Have the Scottish Premiership champions seen the last of Daniel Arzani? The Manchester City loanee could reportedly move to the Bundesliga or Eredivisie.

Celtic’s forgotten man Daniel Arzani is considering a move to Holland, Germany or Belgium as his ill-fated spell in Glasgow comes to an end, according to the World Game.

Almost two years ago, the Scottish champions appeared to have pulled off a rather sizeable coup when they snapped up the youngest player to feature at the 2018 World Cup from Manchester City on a long-term loan deal.

Subscribe

But it is fair to say spending over a year on the sidelines with a cruel ACL injury was not part of the plans. Arzani made just one first-team appearance for Celtic in the autumn of 2018 and he hasn’t been seen since.

 

Manager Neil Lennon indicated last week that a contract extension could be considered, speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times, but it seems increasingly unlikely that Celtic fans will ever see this fleet-footed winger in the famous green and white kit ever again.

A new loan spell in Germany, Holland or Belgium are being considered, reports in his native Australia suggest, with the 2018 A-League Young Player of the Year desperate to play week-in-week out once again after 18 months of inactivity in Glasgow.

The Bundesliga and the Eredivisie has proved to be a fertile breeding ground for young players in recent years with coaches on the continent more than willing to put their faith in the next generation.

Meanwhile, the rapid rise of talented, fresh-faced attackers like Gent’s Jonathan David in Belgium suggest that the Jupiler League could be the perfect environment for Arzani to make up for lost time.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

