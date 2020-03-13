Quick links

Report: 2019 signing already facing Aston Villa exit; 15-time champions want him

Dean Smith brought Trezeguet to the Premier League last summer but the Egyptian is already tipped to return to Turkey with Besiktas.

Trezeguet is already facing an uncertain future at Aston Villa, with Fotospor claiming that the £8.75 million man is a summer target for Besiktas.

While one Egyptian winger has fired Liverpool to within touching distance of their first ever Premier League title, his compatriot is struggling to establish himself at the opposite end of the table.

Mahmoud Hassan, or ‘Trezeguet’ as he is better known, has started just 13 top-flight games since joining Villa with the former Kasimpasa flyer losing his place on the left-hand side since Jack Grealish was converted from a central midfielder into a drifting play-maker by manager Dean Smith.

 

According to reports, a return to Turkey could be on the cards just 12 months after he was unveiled at Villa Park. Besiktas are looking for reinforcements on the flanks and a bid for Trezeguet is being prepared.

With 19 goals and assists in his final season at Kasimpasa, you can imagine why Besiktas, 15-time winners of the Turkish Super Lig, have identified him as one of their top targets as they look to reclaim their place at the top of the domestic game.

Somewhat surprisingly, given those impressive statistics, a lack of end product has seen Trezeguet come in for some rather frequent criticism since he moved to England, regardless of that stoppage time winner in the famous EFL Cup semi-final victory over Leicester City.

Yet it seems far too early to completely write off a man who’s rapid pace and relentless work-rate could still make him a valuable asset.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

