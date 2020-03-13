'Incredible': Samuel Eto'o praises reported Liverpool and Arsenal target

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly want to sign Villarreal's La Liga starlet Samuel Chukwueze.

The dazzling potential of reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Samuel Chukwueze has Samuel Eto’o drooling, with the legendary striker hailing an ‘incredible player’ while speaking to Goal.

Despite a mixed second season in Villarreal’s first team, one of the most exciting young attackers in European football is expected to be a man in demand during the summer transfer window.

France Football reports that Liverpool are interesting in adding the £55 million-rated Chukwueze to their star-studded forward line, having failed with a £29 million bid during the January transfer window.

Arsenal are interested too – at least according to the 20-year-old’s Villarreal teammate and former Gunners star Santi Cazorla (Marca).

Given that Eto’o has shared a dressing room with Lionel Messi, Wesley Sneijder, Andres Iniesta, David Villa and co during a storied career at Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan, he is well placed to pass judgement on a fleet-footed winger who many have compared to Dutch great Arjen Robben.

“He is an incredible player who is growing in leaps and bounds,” Eto’o said, adding that an improved end product is Chukwueze’s next challenge.

“He is a quality player and he needs to score more goals, but he has the quality and ability to be more than just a goal-scoring forward. Once he gets all of that he will be top.”

A left-footed winger who loves cutting inside from the right-hand side, Chukwueze has produced just three goals and three assists in 26 La Liga matches this season.

For £55 million, Liverpool and Arsenal would demand far more.