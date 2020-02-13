Chris Sutton says he saw something 'ludicrous' at Ibrox last night

Sutton can't understand why there was a crowd at Ibrox last night.





BBC and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton was at Ibrox last night to watch Rangers lose the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash against Bayer Leverkusen 3-1.

Kai Havertz, Charles Aranguiz and Leon Bailey rattled in three away goals which should put the tie beyond Steven Gerrard's side.

The second leg is due to be played on Thursday but coronavirus could mean that European competition is suspended - with the landscape changing all the time.

Other leagues have taken action but there was a full house at Ibrox, which is something that Sutton told the Daily Mail he couldn't understand at all.





He said: "I was at Rangers' match against Bayer Leverkusen. There was a packed house at Ibrox, with plenty of away fans having travelled on the day Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel said two thirds of their country could contract coronavirus. How that stadium was not empty is beyond me. This is ludicrous.

"It's literally life and death, and yet we have tens of thousands of supporters gathering to watch a game of football."

"Chelsea have already been told they cannot take fans to Munich for their Champions League clash with Bayern next week, but Leverkusen fans were fine to come to Glasgow? Work that one out. I never played a match behind closed doors, but if that's the best thing for our country, then do it."

It seems that the authorities in the UK have been slow to react and the fact that their advice has gone against what the rest of Europe is doing is concerning and confusing.

Now that Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive, it might shock the authorities belatedly into life.