Cesc Fabregas and Gary Lineker react after Arsenal boss Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus last night.

Gary Neville, Cesc Fabregas and Gary Lineker have all called for action after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus last night.

Arsenal announced that their manager has had to go into self-isolation after testing positive for the illness.

Arsenal’s game with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend is now postponed, but the rest of the Premier League is currently scheduled to go ahead.

The Premier League announced last night that this weekend’s matches were due to be played, although an emergency meeting will take place this morning after Arteta’s diagnosis.

It is thought that the Premier League may well now decide to suspend the season, with Chelsea winger Callum-Hudson Odoi also testing positive last night.

And Neville, Fabregas and Lineker all appear to think that the season needs to be suspended.

‍♂️ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 12, 2020

How can it not be? They would only be delaying the inevitable and quite likely exacerbating the situation. https://t.co/NQgyLNCaHq — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2020

It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

Thankfully Arteta is said by the Daily Mirror to be making a good recovery from coronavirus, with the Arsenal boss simply disappointing to have to take time off from training.