Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Cesc Fabregas and Gary Lineker react after Arsenal boss Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

John Verrall
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus last night.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Gary Neville, Cesc Fabregas and Gary Lineker have all called for action after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus last night.

Arsenal announced that their manager has had to go into self-isolation after testing positive for the illness.

Arsenal’s game with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend is now postponed, but the rest of the Premier League is currently scheduled to go ahead.

 

The Premier League announced last night that this weekend’s matches were due to be played, although an emergency meeting will take place this morning after Arteta’s diagnosis.

It is thought that the Premier League may well now decide to suspend the season, with Chelsea winger Callum-Hudson Odoi also testing positive last night.

And Neville, Fabregas and Lineker all appear to think that the season needs to be suspended.

Thankfully Arteta is said by the Daily Mirror to be making a good recovery from coronavirus, with the Arsenal boss simply disappointing to have to take time off from training.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch